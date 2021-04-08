ANL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
ASC 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.96%)
AVN 86.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.58%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.62%)
DGKC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (2.91%)
EPCL 55.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.5%)
FFL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.21%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.84%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
MLCF 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.65%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.8%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.02%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 144.76 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (3.77%)
UNITY 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.56%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,750 Increased By ▲ 42.8 (0.91%)
BR30 24,703 Increased By ▲ 314.29 (1.29%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By ▲ 491.06 (1.12%)
KSE30 18,188 Increased By ▲ 175.89 (0.98%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CPEC Project: Pakistan Customs clears first consignment for Gwadar Free Zone

  • As per detail, the first consignment consisting of metal scrap was processed and cleared by the Model Customs Collectorate, (A&F) West, Karachi and goods reached Gwadar Free Zone regulated by Model Customs Collectorate Gwadar.
Ali Ahmed 08 Apr 2021

In a bid to boost Pakistan’s boost exports and trade, Pakistan Customs has facilitated the clearance of the first import cum export consignment by M/s HK Sun Corporation limited, which will be further processed in Gwadar Free Zone established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and later on items will be exported from Pakistan.

As per the detail, the first consignment consisting of metal scrap was processed and cleared by the Model Customs Collectorate, (A&F) West, Karachi, and goods reached Gwadar Free Zone regulated by Model Customs Collectorate Gwadar. More shipments of raw material of the same company are underway to Pakistan which will be further used in the manufacturing of goods to be exported.

M/s HK Sun Corporation is the first enterprise that has started manufacturing and processing activity in the free zone followed by other investors to contribute to the development of the first-ever free zone of the country established in Gwadar, Baluchistan under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to the concession agreement signed between China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) and Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), the development and operation of the Gwadar free zone is being performed by COPHC. The planned development period is from 2015 to 2030, which is divided into four phases. With the import of the current consignment, the Gwadar Free Zone has practically become operational leading to the development of other economic zones under CPEC in Pakistan.

The free zone will integrate and strengthen the linkage of industries between China and Pakistan. The free zone is positioned as the economic development engine of Gwadar aiming to transform the international trade logistics hub under CPEC. The project will create employment opportunities for the local population; and will play a role as a catalyst for the economic growth and development of the country.

FBR said that such steps shall boost exports and will result in trade facilitation by ensuring the competitiveness of our exported goods in international markets.

CPEC PAKISTAN CUSTOMS FBR Gwadar Free Zone

CPEC Project: Pakistan Customs clears first consignment for Gwadar Free Zone

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

PD has put payment to IPPs on ice

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters