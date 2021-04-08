ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
Apr 08, 2021
Pakistan

102 die of Covid-19 across country

Abdul Rasheed Azad 08 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The country reported 102 deaths in the last 24 hours by the coronavirus bringing the nationwide tally of fatalities to 15,026, says the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). According to the NCOC data, the number of positive cases has surged to 700,188 as 4,004 persons were tested positive for the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 64,373 and the positivity rate stood at 9.6 per cent. The health facilities across the country conducted 41,699 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,535,061, since the first case was reported.

According to the statistics, 124 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition up to 3,769.

The number of active cases stands at 64,373 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 620,789.

Furthermore 267,238 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 237,594 in Punjab, 93,862 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 62,775 in Islamabad, 19,942 in Balochistan, 13,713 in Azad Kashmir and 5,064 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

