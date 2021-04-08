Partly Facetious: Politics a big gamble

“There is something about overplaying one’s hands that leads you to defeat.”

“I am not sure which card game you are talking about but in poker an overplay is akin to a bluff and if your opponents do not call your bluff then you can win more than the cards in your hand merit.”

“You are right, I was referring to card games played by gamblers and as you know politics a la Pakistan style is a gamble…”

“It is a gamble true; but in some instances you may have the winning cards but they aren’t really…”

“Well qualify your statement…you may think you have the winning cards…”

“That’s right, anyway The Khan doesn’t play cards, he plays cricket and he said compromise for your dream, but never compromise on your dream…”

“That is very well for cricket but in politics…”

“He was talking of cricket…”

“OK, but in our politics maybe Rahul Dravid’s quote is more appropriate – you don’t win or lose the game because of the 11 you select, you win or lose a game because of what those 11 do on the field…”

“Hmm…”

“What I am trying to say is that what The Khan said was great for Pakistan on the cricket field and he won the country the world cup but in politics the more than fifty plus he has on his team are not performing and he needs to change the team…”

“Hafeez Sheikh is out, one of two economic team leaders who signed off on the International Monetary Fund programme – fired a month after the two team leaders were allowed to negotiate the second to fifth quarterly review on which an agreement was reached on 16 February 2021, and now The Khan says there is a need for a new IMF package and…”

“Better late than ever so what game is Zardari sahib playing? Poker?”

“I reckon he is playing hockey and a hockey proverb is you only see obstacles if you take your eyes off the ball…”

“And Zardari sahib never ever does that I agree… Another proverb about hockey is a good player plays where the ball is. A great player plays where the ball is going to be so you reckon Maryam Nawaz and daddy are focused on where the ball is going to be…”

“I reckon they are focused on where the ball was at…and those around them feed them this line but Shahbaz Sharif and Son remain focused on Zardari sahib whose eyes are on the ball…”

“So what game are the older Sharif s – father and daughter playing – as opposed to the younger Sharif’s – father and son?”

“The older couple’s hockey strategy is when hell freezes over, they’ll play hockey there too. The younger branch’s motto is hockey is figure skating in a war zone.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

