Overall industrial production in Sindh decreased in December

KARACHI: The overall industrial production in Sindh decreased by almost 59 percent in month of December this fiscal as compared to the same month of previous year, indicate the latest figures on the industrial production in the province.

The overall production in December also declined by 9.3 percent as compared to preceding month of November of this financial year.

However, cumulative production in first half of this financial year went up by 12.9 percent as compared to corresponding half of last financial year.

The figures on industrial production and employment compiled by the Sindh Bureau of Statistics show that employment in the month of December was same as compared to month of November of this financial year. However it decreased by six percent in month of December as compared to December last year.

Average monthly employment during the period of July-December (2020-21) was 8% lower as compared to the corresponding period of July-December (2019-20)

Sindh Bureau of Statistics has been conducting monthly survey of industrial production and employment (MIPE). This survey report includes 61 items manufactured in 22 large-scale industrial sectors from 537 establishments/factories in Sindh.

The role of Sindh province in large-scale manufacturing is very vital. However, Sindh Quantum Index of Manufacturing (QIM)’s trend of overall manufacturing index is on declining side which mainly caused by COVID-19.

As Karachi is the largest metropolitan city of Pakistan, according to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) it produces 15% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Sindh Business Register (SBR), 2017 established by Sindh Bureau of Statistics, Planning & Development Department shows that 67% of establishments/factories are located in Karachi Division and remaining 33% are located in other districts of Sindh.

