ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Administrator for arrangements to deal with monsoon rains

Recorder Report 08 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday asked concerned departments to make arrangements and devise strategy to deal with the upcoming monsoon rains and storm water drainage.

“All concerned engineers should conduct thorough survey of the sites and tail-end areas. Pumps should remain available all the time. Keeping in view of heavy rain forecast this year, arrangements should be made so that the citizens do not face any inconvenience,” the Administrator said while addressing a meeting on Rain Emergency here.

Director General Works Shabih ul Hassan Zaidi, Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed and other officers were also present.

The Administrator Karachi said that at present, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has 17 pumps for drainage and with the purchase of 4 more heavy duty pumps, drainage work can be done faster.

He directed the Municipal Services, Works and other departments to ensure coordination with each other and devise joint strategy regarding rain emergencies.

The departments should exchange a complete list of officers and staff deployed at all departments to ensure availability of officers and staffers around the clock.

He directed that in view of the past experience, rain water drainage especially in the underpasses should be ensured.

“We have to keep maximum manpower and mechanical resources in active condition while alternative arrangements should also be made as required. There should be better lighting arrangements in the underpasses,” he added.

Ahmed said that during the rains, the staff deployed in the city will be supervised by the engineers and XENs of the Works Department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

monsoon rains Laeeq Ahmed water drainage Shabih ul Hassan Zaidi Masood Alam Mubeen Ahmed

Administrator for arrangements to deal with monsoon rains

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

PD has put payment to IPPs on ice

Motor gasoline transportation: ECC asks Ogra to revise MFM, KMK tariffs

Audit ToRs approved by CCoSOEs

IMF says investments in vaccines ‘pay for themselves’

G20 extends debt-servicing freeze for poorer nations

PM recalls his interaction with Putin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.