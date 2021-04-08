Administrator for arrangements to deal with monsoon rains

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday asked concerned departments to make arrangements and devise strategy to deal with the upcoming monsoon rains and storm water drainage.

“All concerned engineers should conduct thorough survey of the sites and tail-end areas. Pumps should remain available all the time. Keeping in view of heavy rain forecast this year, arrangements should be made so that the citizens do not face any inconvenience,” the Administrator said while addressing a meeting on Rain Emergency here.

Director General Works Shabih ul Hassan Zaidi, Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed and other officers were also present.

The Administrator Karachi said that at present, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has 17 pumps for drainage and with the purchase of 4 more heavy duty pumps, drainage work can be done faster.

He directed the Municipal Services, Works and other departments to ensure coordination with each other and devise joint strategy regarding rain emergencies.

The departments should exchange a complete list of officers and staff deployed at all departments to ensure availability of officers and staffers around the clock.

He directed that in view of the past experience, rain water drainage especially in the underpasses should be ensured.

“We have to keep maximum manpower and mechanical resources in active condition while alternative arrangements should also be made as required. There should be better lighting arrangements in the underpasses,” he added.

Ahmed said that during the rains, the staff deployed in the city will be supervised by the engineers and XENs of the Works Department.

