KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.926 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,270.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 3.138 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.029 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.011 billion), Silver (PKR 1.181 billion), Platinum (PKR 391.037 million), Crude Oil (PKR 388.780 million), Copper (PKR 240.277 million), DJ (PKR 224.893 million), SP 500 (PKR 168.306 million), Natural Gas (PKR 124.225 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 27.442 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.685 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021