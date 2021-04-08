ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,715 Increased By ▲ 8.28 (0.18%)
BR30 24,457 Increased By ▲ 68.98 (0.28%)
KSE100 44,160 Increased By ▲ 206.16 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,085 Increased By ▲ 73.14 (0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sterling sinks

Reuters Updated 08 Apr 2021

LONDON: Sterling sank on Wednesday as profit-taking by traders after a strong first quarter for the British currency pulled it to its lowest in over four weeks against the euro and a week’s low against the dollar.

The pound fell on Tuesday, losing 0.6% against the dollar and over 1% against the euro - its worst day against the single currency in five weeks as investors took cash off the table. By 1415 GMT on Wednesday, the pound was down 0.5% against the dollar at 1.3756, having hit a one-week low of $1.3728.

Against the euro, it traded 0.7% lower to the euro at 86.50 pence, having hit a five-week low of 86.62 pence.

“The recent FX price action seems to suggest that many positives are in the price of the GBP by now and that the pound is looking quite overbought (especially in the case of EUR/GBP),” said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole.

Sterling British currency Pound Sterling FX price

Sterling sinks

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

PD has put payment to IPPs on ice

Motor gasoline transportation: ECC asks Ogra to revise MFM, KMK tariffs

Audit ToRs approved by CCoSOEs

IMF says investments in vaccines ‘pay for themselves’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.