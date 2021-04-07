World
Japan's Aso says G20 clarified, not changed, its stance on FX
- "We clarified in written form the G20 nations' thinking on currency rates. It's a clarification, not a change, in our stance," Aso told reporters on Wednesday.
- Aso was speaking after attending a virtual meeting of leaders from the G20 major economies, held on the sidelines of IMF/World Bank spring meetings.
