ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Steps being taken to develop rural areas of Balochistan: Chief Minister Jam Kamal

  • Jam Kamal Khan said he was taking all possible steps to provide basic facilities to masses at their doorsteps in order to ensure good governance.
APP 07 Apr 2021

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said practical measures were being taken to develop rural areas of the province in order to remove backwardness from the areas.

He shared these views while visiting Paliri Nigour Sharif area of Gwadar.

He was accompanied by former caretaker Provincial Minister Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Gwadar chapter leader Mir Naveed Kalmati, Provincial Minister PHE Noor Muhammad Dummer, Adviser to CM Fisherie Haji Mir Akbar Askani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Rana Mathar Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretaries of Provincial Departments, Commissioner Makran, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (retd) Abdul Kabeer Zarkoon Fishermen Cooperative Society Vice Chairman Ashraf Iqbal and others.

Residents of the area greeted the Chief Minister and other guests.

On the occasion, Sheikh Ali expressed his happiness over the arrival of Chief Minister Jam Kamal at Paliri Nigour Sharif.

On this occasion, Mir Naveed Kalmati apprised the CM Balochistan about the problems of the people of Paliri Nigour Sharif area, the closure of Kantani border in the area, shortage of self-sufficient food items in the area, upgradation of water tanks, speeding up settlement of geological , provision of bulldozer hours for agricultural purpose and other issues.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said he was taking all possible steps to provide basic facilities to masses at their doorsteps in order to ensure good governance.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan

Steps being taken to develop rural areas of Balochistan: Chief Minister Jam Kamal

NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers

Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential

NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters