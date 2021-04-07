PM appreciates Russia's efforts for promoting Afghan peace process

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need for a peaceful political settlement of the Afghan conflict and appreciated Russia's efforts in promoting the Afghan peace process, local media reported on Wednesday.

The PM was talking to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who called on him in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Imran said that resolution of conflict in Afghanistan is vital for maintaining peace in the region. He added that Russia's move to hosting the recent meeting of Extended Troika in Moscow is an important step in this regard.

The prime minister maintained that Pakistan attaches importance to its relations with Russia as a key foreign policy priority. He expressed satisfaction at the steady growth in bilateral ties, including deepening cooperation in trade, energy, security, and defense.

The premier also reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to expeditiously conclude the requisite legal process for the Pakistan Stream (North-South) Gas Pipeline project and commence the work as early as possible.

The premier congratulated Russia on its development of the Sputnik-V vaccine and underscored Pakistan's procurement plans in this regard.

Regarding the Kashmir issue, Imran Khan highlighted the need for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Both dignitaries discussed enhanced bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, industrial modernization, railways, and aviation. Views were also exchanged on the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this occasion, the PM invited Russian President Putin to visit Pakistan.