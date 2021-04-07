ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Soybeans, corn edge higher as crop weather assessed

  • Near-term tightness in world supply underpins soy, corn prices.
  • Traders weigh weather for US planting, Brazil corn crop.
  • Market eyes USDA supply-demand report after acreage surprise.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean and corn futures edged higher on Wednesday as traders assessed weather prospects for US and South American crops while awaiting a government report for a further indication on tight global supplies.

Wheat was steady with support from corn.

Lower than expected estimates of US soy and corn planting in a March 31 government report, coupled with delays to soybean harvesting and corn planting in Brazil, have kept prices underpinned.

"Soybeans are getting strength after the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) showed plantings this year below expectations," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

"Going forward, prices will get direction from the US weather as growing season gets underway, but as of now we don't see any major issues."

Price movements were limited as investors turned their attention from last week's USDA planting report, which helped push corn futures to their highest since 2013, to the USDA's monthly supply-and-demand outlook on Friday.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $14.21-1/4 a bushel by 1051 GMT.

Brazil in on track for a record soybean crop this year, although harvesting and shipments have been delayed by rains.

For corn, Brazil's second-crop yields will fall by an estimated 3.6% this year, as most growers were forced to plant outside the ideal climate window after the delays in the soy harvest, Agroconsult said.

Corn crops are also now facing dry conditions in parts of Brazil, adding to uncertainty about current forecasts for a bumper harvest.

"As China continues to import (...) there is very little room for a climatic incident in Brazil," consultancy Agritel said, referring to corn.

"There is all the more uncertainty as the planting period starts in the northern hemisphere."

CBOT corn added 0.5% to $5.56-3/4 a bushel, while wheat was unchanged on the day at $6.15-1/2 bushel.

Strength in corn has helped Chicago wheat consolidate above a 2021 low struck last week.

The return of some importers to buying has lent some support to wheat, although Tuesday's tender by Egypt showed strong competition from new-crop Russian wheat despite the country's export tax.

