ANL 33.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
ASC 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 84.69 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.77%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.56%)
DGKC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.27%)
FFL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HASCOL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HUBC 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.89%)
JSCL 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.42%)
KAPCO 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
MLCF 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
PAEL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
POWER 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PPL 85.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
PRL 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.11%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.14%)
TRG 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By ▼ -42.15 (-0.89%)
BR30 24,398 Decreased By ▼ -139.06 (-0.57%)
KSE100 44,073 Decreased By ▼ -331.86 (-0.75%)
KSE30 18,078 Decreased By ▼ -167.99 (-0.92%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spike in long-term Thai govt bonds had limited impact on economy

  • While coordination between the BOT and the finance ministry was a good thing, a balance needed to be struck, he said.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand's central bank felt that a spike in long-term government bond yields had only a limited impact on the Thai economy when it decided to keep its key rate at a record low last month, meeting minutes showed on Wednesday.

Long-term Thai bond yields moved in line with long-term US Treasury yields, the minutes said. Over the first quarter of 2021, 10-year Thai government bond yields rose 61.5 basis points, the sharpest quarterly rise in 12 years.

Most corporate bond issuers raised funds in the short maturity and could still do so as usual, while corporate credit spreads continued to decline, the minutes said.

On March 24, the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to leave the one-day repurchase rate at a record low of 0.50% for a seventh straight meeting after cuts in 2020 to support the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The "limited policy space" should be preserved to be used at the most effective time, and that BOT would ensure that exchange rate movement would not hinder the economic recovery, the minutes said.

Last year, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy shrank 6.1%, its deepest contraction in over two decades as tourism slumped. This year, the BOT forecast 3.0% growth, with 3 million foreign tourists.

"In the tourism space, where we used to get 40 million tourists a year, we're looking at much longer horizon, something in the order of closer to four years until we're back to those kinds of levels," BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said at the International Monetary Fund's virtual spring meetings summit.

While coordination between the BOT and the finance ministry was a good thing, a balance needed to be struck, he said.

"If there's too much coordination, one can see that as being - how shall I put it - perhaps undermining the independence of the central bank, independence of monetary policy".

Coronavirus Thailand's central bank Thailand Thailand bond Thailand GDP

Spike in long-term Thai govt bonds had limited impact on economy

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters