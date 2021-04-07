ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.93%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.85%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.92%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.27%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HASCOL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
HUMNL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.89%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.78%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PIBTL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.56%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PPL 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PRL 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.3%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.11%)
TRG 136.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.32%)
UNITY 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,699 Decreased By ▼ -49.04 (-1.03%)
BR30 24,346 Decreased By ▼ -190.39 (-0.78%)
KSE100 44,053 Decreased By ▼ -351.45 (-0.79%)
KSE30 18,067 Decreased By ▼ -178.57 (-0.98%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
South Korea's won, Thai baht leads Asia's FX higher as US yields dip

  • Scotiabank says the broader market will play a more decisive role for the won in April, where typically South Korean companies pay dividends which tends to add upward pressure on the dollar/won.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: The South Korean won and Thai baht led Asia's emerging currencies higher on Wednesday as US bond yields continued to retreat, easing pressure on the region's assets with stock markets edging ahead on global economic recovery hopes.

The won advanced 0.3% to its strongest level since late February as 10-year Treasury yields extended their declines and put the dollar on the backfoot.

The International Monetary Fund also raised its global growth outlook to 6% this year, from 5.5%, pointing largely to the US recovery and unprecedented public spending.

Those reflation hopes helped lift Philippine shares and others in the region, though only just, ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting, due later on Wednesday, as well as regional developments like India's policy meeting.

"We expect the broader thematic play of reflation, higher commodity prices, vaccine trade and sharper global economic rebound to play up again," Maybank analysts said.

Cautioning that they still do not expect the dollar to be in free fall as US yields remain elevated. "Fed officials need to show some signs of anxiety before UST yield and dollar can ease more meaningfully."

The Reserve Bank of India left rates unchanged, as widely expected, but with daily COVID-19 cases surging and states imposing restrictions, its commentary will be closely watched.

"The RBI is expected to be on hold today. But this is a forced, rather than desired hold," Mizuho Bank said in a client note.

The sharp rise in COVID-19 infections "threatens to dim the prospects of unfettered rebound in 2021" and "exacerbate the unevenness of the recovery," it added.

Stocks in Mumbai rose 0.4% ahead of the decision.

Investors have also been recalculating their expectations for when the Fed will tighten policy, a shift from a month and half of rising US bond yields and a surging dollar spurred by financial markets thinking the central bank will have to abandon its pledge due to a fast-recovering economy.

The Fed has pledged not to raise interest rates until 2024, while any indications of change could sap appetite for Asia's higher-yielding currency and bond markets.

South Korea, seen as a beneficiary from a global recovery given its reliance on trade, reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in three months, keeping a check on stock market gains.

Scotiabank says the broader market will play a more decisive role for the won in April, where typically South Korean companies pay dividends which tends to add upward pressure on the dollar/won.

The bank expects foreign investors to receive $10.4 billion from the nation's top 16 companies.

International Monetary fund US bond yields Thai baht South Korean won Maybank Asia's emerging currencies

