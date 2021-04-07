ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
Apr 07, 2021
Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,746

  • It is expected to rise towards $1,769. A drop from the current level will be regarded as a pullback towards $1,724.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,746 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,761-$1,783 range.

As long as the metal hovers above $1,727.10, it is likely to extend its gains into the range of $1,761-$1,783. A break below $1,727 could signal the completion of the bounce from the March 31 low of $1,677.61.

A bearish target zone of $1,691-$1,716 will be established accordingly.

The pattern from the March 8 low of $1,676.10 looks like a double-bottom, which will suggest a target of $1,818 when confirmed. The confirmation will be when gold breaks $1,761.

On the daily chart, gold has broken a resistance at $1,724 and a falling trendline.

It is expected to rise towards $1,769. A drop from the current level will be regarded as a pullback towards $1,724.

A break below $1,724 will complicate the picture. It suggests a resumption of the downtrend or the extension of the consolidation from the March 8 low of $1,676.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

