UK begins rollout of Moderna Covid vaccine in Wales

LONDON: Britain begins the rollout of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in Wales, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

"I'm delighted we can start the UK rollout of the Moderna vaccine in west Wales today," Hancock said. "Today we start with the third approved vaccine. Wherever you live, when you get the call, get the jab."

The United Kingdom has vaccinated 31.6 million people with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine - and administered 5.5 million second doses. It will shortly have vaccinated half of its total population.

Israel is the world leader in vaccinating its population against COVID, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Chile, the United Kingdom, the United States, Bahrain, Serbia and Hungary, according to Our World in Data.