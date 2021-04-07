ANL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.81%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.55%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
AVN 86.99 Increased By ▲ 5.38 (6.59%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.42%)
EPCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.69%)
FCCL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
FFL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
HASCOL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
JSCL 19.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.72%)
KAPCO 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.80 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.19%)
TRG 140.80 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (2.74%)
UNITY 29.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,746 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,652 Increased By ▲ 115.14 (0.47%)
KSE100 44,339 Decreased By ▼ -65.89 (-0.15%)
KSE30 18,184 Decreased By ▼ -61.89 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia blames EU supply issues for slow vaccine rollout

  • Australia has reportedly received a million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which it is administering to frontline workers.
AFP 07 Apr 2021

SYDNEY: Australia's prime minister on Wednesday blamed restricted vaccine supply from Europe for his country's halting coronavirus inoculation efforts, as he faced down growing public frustration over the sluggish rollout.

Scott Morrison said vaccine shortages and "strict export controls" introduced by the European Commission meant Australia received just 700,000 of a contracted 3.8 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

His government, which received global praise for successfully containing Australia's coronavirus outbreak, has fallen far behind its schedule for vaccinating people.

It had initially pledged to administer four million doses by the end of March, but had instead managed about 850,000 shots by Wednesday -- drawing increasing criticism that Morrison tried to address at a hastily organised press conference.

"I'm simply explaining to the Australian public that supply issues is what's constraining and has constrained, particularly over the recent months, the overall rollout of the vaccine," he said.

"3.1 million vaccines didn't arrive in Australia -- that's just a simple fact," he said.

"It's not a dispute. It's not a conflict. It's not an argument. It's not a clash. It's just a simple fact."

Australia has reportedly received a million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which it is administering to frontline workers.

But authorities had been counting on imported and locally made AstraZeneca shots to cover most of the population.

Trouble surfaced last month when Italy blocked the export of 250,000 AstraZeneca doses as it struggled to cope with a severe coronavirus crisis at home.

Morrison's government said at the time the Italy move would not affect its overall vaccine rollout plan.

Coronavirus AstraZeneca European Commission BioNTech Pfizer Oxford Scott Morrison vaccine coronavirus crisis, coronavirus inoculation efforts

Australia blames EU supply issues for slow vaccine rollout

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

Controversial census results: CCI to take decision on notification today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters