ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
AVN 86.94 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (6.53%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 121.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.83%)
EPCL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.56%)
FCCL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.87%)
KAPCO 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.38%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
SNGP 39.85 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.32%)
TRG 140.88 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (2.8%)
UNITY 29.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,744 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-0.08%)
BR30 24,648 Increased By ▲ 111.48 (0.45%)
KSE100 44,321 Decreased By ▼ -83.27 (-0.19%)
KSE30 18,173 Decreased By ▼ -73.25 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

  • Biden's April 19 deadline means ending restrictions by age, health issues or other categories for people wanting to get vaccinated.
AFP 07 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: All adults across America will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccines within two weeks, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday, as economic powerhouse California set a June 15 target to fully reopen businesses.

The positive news from the United States -- which has reported the most coronavirus deaths of any country but is now a leader in vaccine distribution -- contrasted with a record daily toll in Brazil and Europe's troubled rollout of the AstraZeneca shot.

Biden announced in a White House speech that he is moving up the deadline for all over 18s to be eligible for vaccines to April 19. The previous target had been May 1.

"Our vaccine program is in overdrive. We're making it easier to get a vaccination shot," Biden told the nation. "We're the first country to administer 150 million shots and the first country to fully vaccinate over 62 million people."

Biden's April 19 deadline means ending restrictions by age, health issues or other categories for people wanting to get vaccinated.

It would not necessarily mean that anyone could get a shot immediately, as distribution remains a work in progress.

Visiting a vaccination site in Virginia earlier, Biden said that while the worst of the pandemic is "not over yet," vaccines mean it soon could be.

AstraZeneca White House COVID19 Coronavirus deaths vaccines doses vaccines to Namibia

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

Controversial census results: CCI to take decision on notification today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters