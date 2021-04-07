SAU organizes exhibition

HYDERABAD: SAU organized first exhibition on friendly and hostile insects related to agriculture, unique competitions of paintings and insect collection held under the Entomological Society of Sindh. The first exhibition on entomology was organized by the crop protection faculty and University of Sindh Jamshoro.

During exhibition various types of insects were collected and insect display box and painting competitions were held. Students of both universities took part in the painting. Vice Chancellor of SAU Dr. Fateh Marri visited the exhibition.

Addressing the event Dr. Fateh Marri said that this is a unique exhibition organized by the Entomological Society of Sindh, the interest of the students is palpable, the students have collected agriculture friendly and hostile insects and have learned a lot about these insects and this is a commendable step by the Crop Protection Faculty and Entomological Society of Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021