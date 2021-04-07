Appointment of DG PSB: IHC issues notice to minister, others

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Tuesday, issued notice to Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Fehmida Mirza and others in the petition filed against the appointment of Asif Zaman as the director general (DG) Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by a citizen, Muhammad Akhtar and served notices on the Minister for IPC, the secretary Establishment Division, and the DG Sports Board Col (retired) Asif Zaman.

The IHC bench also sought reply from the respondents within two weeks and deferred the proceedings.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer contended that the appointment authority of the PSB DG was the federal government.

He further said that the 2002 rules had been replaced by 2020 rules now and the new rules were violating the Sports Board Ordinance.

The IHC bench remarked that the federal government can only constitute board and cannot frame rules. It added that the Board has to frame rules and the Rules-2020 of the Pakistan Sports Board are correct

The petitioner argued that the legal process was not followed in the appointment of the PSB DG and prayed before the court to turn down the notification in that regard.

Later, the court issued the notice to the respondents, and directed them to submit a reply within two weeks.

