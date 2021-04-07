Punjab reports 2,221 fresh corona cases, 88 deaths

LAHORE: The novel Corona pandemic continued to play havoc, as record 88 fatalities including 42 in Lahore were reported across the province during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of death toll to 6675. Out of 19,304 Covid-19 tests conducted during the past 24 hours, as many as 2,221 fresh virus cases were reported across Punjab with positivity rate of 11.50 percent from previous 12.64 percent taking the provincial tally of cases to 235,569.

With the recovery of 1,301 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 196,985. On the other hand, 2,198 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 618,168 with recovery rate of 88.8-percent.

In Lahore, 1,172 fresh Covid-19 cases and 42 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. There is burden on health facilities in the public and private sector hospitals in the provincial metropolis.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 125374 cases and 2738 deaths, Rawalpindi 19404 cases and 1,063 deaths, Faisalabad 14,099 cases and 650 deaths, Multan 11,239 cases and 438 deaths, D G Khan 2,510 cases and 70 deaths, Bahawalpur 5,171 cases and 168 deaths, Gujranwala 6,343 cases and 199 deaths, Gujrat 6,071 cases and 99 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 3,248 cases and 153 deaths, Sargodha 4,411 cases and 172 deaths, Sheikhupura 2,388 cases and 66 deaths and Sialkot reported 5,551 cases and 194 deaths.

Due to the ongoing third corona wave, hospitals are facing an acute rush and the health system is facing a burden as the ratio of corona positive cases is touching a dangerous level in Lahore and 8 other cities, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said.

The CM appealed to the citizens to wear facemasks, stay in their homes and adopt social distancing because the situation can further deteriorate if a ban on wearing facemask is not made a regular habit. The people should ensure to wear facemasks while going out and the situation could be normal if it is made a habit, the CM said in a statement.

The people should fully cooperate with the government because it does not want to adopt strict measures for protecting the lives of the people, he added.

On the other hand, the Punjab government has banned meetings of prisoners with their families for 10n days across the province amid surge in coronavirus cases.

The Home Department has also issued a notification in this regard to Punjab Prisons IG, DIG directing to ensure implementation on the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Moreover, PTI leader and member National Assembly Standing Committee on Health Dr Seemi Bukhari during her visit to Lahore General Hospital and an inspection of the Vaccination Centre there said that health sector is the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government. She said, in this most difficult period, doctors, nurses and paramedics have rendered services on the front line which is commendable.

