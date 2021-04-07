ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
Demonstration against closure of schools held

Recorder Report 07 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The owners of private schools on Tuesday staged protest demonstration against closure of schools by National Command and Operations centre (NCOC) till April 28.

A large number of people associated with the lucrative business of private schools from different cities along with teachers and students took out a rally and chanted slogans against closure of schools in wake of spike in coronavirus cases.

They said that closure of the schools was not only disastrous for the future of students, but could also leave thousands of teachers jobless as they had no other way of livelihood.

They said “they would open the schools by April 12, no matter what it costs, as closure of educational institution is no solution to the problem.”

The protesters were holding placards inscribed with slogans, ‘stop destroying future of the students, stop economic murder of the teachers, closure of schools not acceptable, etc.’

Later, they ended their protest with a demand to immediately release their teachers who had been arrested from different parts of the country against closure of schools last month.

They said the NCOC should look into other things and leave the opening of the schools at the people who knew the business well, and reiterated the schools would be opened on April 12 with 50 percent students in attendance.

