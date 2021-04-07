Daska election: Minister for strict security, Covid-19 SOPs

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has directed the divisional administration Gujranwala to take all possible steps to make the election process in Daska transparent and non-controversial and ensure effective implementation of the instructions of the election commission regarding security arrangements.

He was addressing a meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order at the Civil Secretariat under his chairmanship on Tuesday where arrangements for security and corona SOPs for the by-elections in Daska were reviewed.

Provincial Ministers Ansar Majeed and Taimur Bhatti, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Punjab and other officers from law enforcing agencies were also present while the Commissioner and RPO Gujranwala and Deputy Commissioner and DPO Sialkot briefed on the security plan through video link.

The law minister further directed that the divisional and district administrations should maintain effective liaison with the designated representatives of the election commission and respond to any communication from the Election Commission in a timely manner.

