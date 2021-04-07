68 milkmen arrested in crackdown on profiteers

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar arrested 68 milkmen over violation of the officially fixed rate of milk and overcharging consumers during a pre-Ramazan crackdown on profiteers here Tuesday. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, district administration has geared up crackdown on profiteers and hoarders to ensure the provision of cheap and quality edibles to consumers.

In this connection, the administrative officers carried out checking of milk shops in their respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 68 milkmen over profiteering. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has directed taking all necessary steps for ensuring provision of cheap and quality products at officially fixed rates and officers of the district administration are consecutively visiting bazaars to ensure the implementation of the official price list.

He warned that the violators of the official price list during the holy month of Ramazan would be imprisoned and no leniency would be shown with anyone in this regard. He said that the counters of Utility Stores would be established in the Sasta Bazaars in all Tehsils of the district wherein the people would be provided cheap and quality essential edibles.

Furthermore, the officers of the district administration, food, revenue and other departments will monitor bidding process of fruit and vegetables in markets early in the morning to issue official price list and later it would be implemented across the district.

