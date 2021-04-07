Babu Sabu to Shamshan Ghat road: PC-1 preparation under process

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration is preparing PC-1 for the construction of a road from Babu Sabu to Shamshan Ghat (crematorium). As per the details released by the administration here on Tuesday, during his visit to the Shamshan Ghat District Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz was told that at present there is no metalled road leading to the crematorium, which is causing problems to the Hindu and Sikh communities; the construction of the new road will cost approximately around Rs100 billion.

In this connection, the DC said that a committee has been constituted to prepare the PC-1, which will be prepared in five days and sent to the Punjab government for approval. The DC inspected the arrangements at the crematorium which was recently renovated at a cost of Rs 13.5 million. Separate enclosures have been built for the Hindu and Sikh communities to perform the last rites of their deceased.

While speaking to the members of the Hindu and Sikh communities Bashan Singh and Manohar Chand, he said that for the supply of electricity a transformer would be installed in the facility in the next few days and funds have been released.

On the occasion, Bashan Singh and Manohar Chand appreciated the Federal and Punjab governments for providing security and giving respect to the minority communities. “The government has done everything possible to secure the rights and address issues of the minorities,” they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021