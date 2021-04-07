ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices climb in NY

Reuters 07 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: Gold prices rose about 1% on Tuesday and hit the highest in more than a week, boosted by as a retreating dollar and lower US Treasury yields.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,743.04 per ounce by 2:11 p.m. EDT (1811 GMT), after hitting its highest level since March 25 at $1,745.15. US gold futures settled higher at $1,743.

Gold has been lifted temporarily by a steady decline in the dollar index and lower Treasury yields, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

“The rally is not necessarily sustainable... $1,750 I believe is a resistance point,” Streible said.

The dollar fell to a near two-week low, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, while benchmark US Treasury yields drifted lower.

“Investors believe that we are not going to see another huge run-up in the yields and that has prompted gold to technically rebound,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

“For the gold story to return to a firmer footing ... we need to see either some geopolitical concerns or inflation pick up more aggressively than the market has been pricing,” said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Investors are also awaiting minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting for more cues on its monetary policy.

Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester on Monday said the US economic outlook is brightening, though the US central bank should stick to its easy policy to support growth further. In other precious metals, silver rose 1% to $25.14 per ounce, palladium gained 0.5% to $2,676.74 platinum climbed 2% to $1,232.52.

Gold US Treasury yields Gold Prices Silver Dollar US central bank Phillip Streible Bart Melek Loretta Mester

Gold prices climb in NY

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

Controversial census results: CCI to take decision on notification today

Credit Suisse takes $4.7bn hedge fund hit

Azhar for rationalising salaries, pensions, allowances

Import of palm oil, palm olein: ECC delays decision on duty exemption proposal

103 die of Covid-19 across country

Lavrov arrives; talks on trade to be held today

Taxpayer has right to file estimate of advance tax: IHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.