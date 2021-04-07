ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sudan abolishes Israel boycott law

AFP 07 Apr 2021

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s cabinet approved a bill Tuesday abolishing a 1958 law on boycotting Israel, six months after Khartoum and the Jewish state struck a deal to normalise ties.

“The council of ministers approved a bill repealing the 1958 boycott of Israel law,” it said in a statement.

At the same time, it reiterated “Sudan’s firm position on the establishment of a Palestinian state within the framework of a two-state solution”.

The 1958 law was in line with the policies of Arab nations at the time towards Israel. Penalties for those who violated its stipulations, such as trading with Israelis, included up to 10 years in jail and a hefty fine.

But the political landscape has changed as Sudan, along with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, have struck normalisation deals with Israel mediated by ex-US president Donald Trump’s administration.

Sudan agreed to normalise ties with Israel last October, in a quid pro quo for Washington removing the country from its “state sponsors of terrorism” blacklist.

Tuesday’s landmark bill will be presented for final approval by Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council, made up of military and civilian figures, before it is passed into law. Up until last year, Egypt and Jordan were the only Arab countries to have recognised Israel, in peace deals struck decades ago.

Donald Trump uae Bahrain Morocco Jewish state Sudan’s cabinet council of ministers

Sudan abolishes Israel boycott law

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

Controversial census results: CCI to take decision on notification today

Credit Suisse takes $4.7bn hedge fund hit

Azhar for rationalising salaries, pensions, allowances

Import of palm oil, palm olein: ECC delays decision on duty exemption proposal

103 die of Covid-19 across country

Lavrov arrives; talks on trade to be held today

Taxpayer has right to file estimate of advance tax: IHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.