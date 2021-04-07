Sudan abolishes Israel boycott law

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s cabinet approved a bill Tuesday abolishing a 1958 law on boycotting Israel, six months after Khartoum and the Jewish state struck a deal to normalise ties.

“The council of ministers approved a bill repealing the 1958 boycott of Israel law,” it said in a statement.

At the same time, it reiterated “Sudan’s firm position on the establishment of a Palestinian state within the framework of a two-state solution”.

The 1958 law was in line with the policies of Arab nations at the time towards Israel. Penalties for those who violated its stipulations, such as trading with Israelis, included up to 10 years in jail and a hefty fine.

But the political landscape has changed as Sudan, along with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, have struck normalisation deals with Israel mediated by ex-US president Donald Trump’s administration.

Sudan agreed to normalise ties with Israel last October, in a quid pro quo for Washington removing the country from its “state sponsors of terrorism” blacklist.

Tuesday’s landmark bill will be presented for final approval by Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council, made up of military and civilian figures, before it is passed into law. Up until last year, Egypt and Jordan were the only Arab countries to have recognised Israel, in peace deals struck decades ago.