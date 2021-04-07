KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.194 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,723.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 2.407 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.365 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.464 billion), Silver (PKR 1.189 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 452.129 million), Copper (PKR 442.527 million), SP 500 (PKR 292.627 million), Platinum (PKR 259.172 million), DJ (PKR 179.334 million), Natural Gas (PKR 117.472 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 23.155 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.031 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021