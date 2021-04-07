ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Gold scales over 1-week high as U.S. dollar, yields ease

  • Spot gold was up 0.8pc at $1,742.78 an ounce by 11:03 a.m. EDT (1503 GMT) after hitting its highest level since March 25 at $1,744.30. U.S. gold futures gained 1pc to $1,745.20.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

Gold prices rose to their highest in more than a week on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and as U.S. Treasury yields retreated.

Spot gold was up 0.8pc at $1,742.78 an ounce by 11:03 a.m. EDT (1503 GMT) after hitting its highest level since March 25 at $1,744.30. U.S. gold futures gained 1pc to $1,745.20.

As the yields fall, the reduced opportunity cost of being invested in bonds, along with a weaker dollar are likely primary reasons why gold is doing better, said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

"Investors believe that we are not going to see another huge run-up in the yields and that has prompted gold to just technically rebound," Melek said.

The dollar fell 0.7pc against a basket of rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower.

Wall Street's main indexes treaded water on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow closed at record highs on renewed recovery hopes, while data showed U.S. job openings increased more than expected in February.

"For the gold story to return to a firmer footing ... we need to see either some geopolitical concerns or inflation pick up more aggressively than the market has been pricing," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Investors are also awaiting minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for more cues on its monetary policy.

Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester on Monday said the U.S. economic outlook is brightening, though the U.S. central bank should stick to its easy policy to support growth further.

In other precious metals, silver rose 1.3pc to $25.21 an ounce, palladium added 0.8pc to $2,686.21 and platinum gained 2.5pc to $1,238.60.

