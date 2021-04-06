ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB reviews progress of Zardari, Nawaz, others cases

  • Justice Javed Iqbal said the top most priority of bureau was to eliminate corruption from the country and recovery of the looted money.
APP 06 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday reviewed the headway in the corruption cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari and five prime ministers including Nawaz Sharif during a meeting chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

According to NAB spokesperson, the meeting also reviewed overall performance of the bureau.

The forum reviewed the progress in the investigation of ongoing corruption cases against former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Shaukat Aziz, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, former president Asif Zardari, former chief ministers Shehbaz Sharif, Qaim Ali Shah, Aslam Raisani, Sanaullah Zehri, Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, former ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Dr Asim Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Noorul Haq Qadri, Babar Khan Ghauri,Dr Zafar Mirza, Manzoor Wasan, Agha Siraj Durrani, Syed Khursheed Shah, Sohail Anwar Sial, Saleem Mandviwala,Sharjeel Inam Memon,Jam Khan Shoro,Adil Siddique,Waseem Akhtar, Sardar Ashiq Gopang, Barjees Tahir, Ejaz Jakhrani, Rana Sanaullah, Sabtain Khan, Aleem Khan, Sahibzada Mehmood Zaib, Sher Azam Khan, Engineer Amir Muqam,Captain Safdar, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi,Usman Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah, Asfandyar Kakar, Asim Kurd, Saadat Anwar, Rehmat Baloch,Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shahbaz, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Amjad Ali Khan, Siddique Memon, Manzoor Kaka, Shahidul Islam, Uzma Adil,Saeed Ahmed Khan,Tahir Basharat Cheema,Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed, Hussain Lawai, Ghulam Mustafa Phal, Farkhand Iqbal, Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera and Kamran Shafi.

The meeting also reviewed progress in the ongoing investigation against Mufti Ehsan, Ghulam Rasool Ayubi and others Modarba/ Musharka case accused, Bank of Khyber, K Electric, NTS, closure of Roosevelt hotel, Sindh festival case,NICVD,Karachi, 56 Public Limited Companies, Flour, sugar subsides scams.

The meeting decided to take cases against fake housing societies to logical conclusion and utilising all available resources to nab proclaimed offenders.

Speaking on the occasion, the NAB chairman said, “The anti-graft watchdog firmly believes in pursuing the policy of accountability for all. NAB does not have affiliation with any group, political party or individual. The only affiliation of the bureau is with the state of Pakistan. The NAB is duty bound to recover the looted amount from the culprits, besides taking mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.”

Justice Javed Iqbal said the top most priority of bureau was to eliminate corruption from the country and recovery of the looted money.

NAB Asif Ali Zardari Nawaz Shairf

NAB reviews progress of Zardari, Nawaz, others cases

Academic activities in Sindh to resume from April 22, says Ghani

Schools in COVID hotspots to remain closed till April 28, says Shafqat

‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters