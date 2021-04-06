AJK PM seeks media's healthy role for emergence of healthy society

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday urged upon the journalists to play active role for reconstruction and development of the state besides for encouraging the emergence of the healthy society.

He was speaking at the session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on a point of order raised by the Deputy Speaker regarding the publication of a news item in a section of the press without clarification.

He said the press is totally free and independent in Azad Jammu Kashmir and the government always welcome the healthy criticism.

However at the same time the govt can not allow publication of false allegations in the media, he said and added that healthy journalism always stands as the face of any healthy society .

The Prime Minister made it clear that increase in the privileges of the employees of the legislative Assembly was made with the approval of the cabinet.

In reply to a question from a law maker the Prime Minister said the funds to the Assembly members are being allocated for the development projects.

He said the government will impose restrictions on the construction of houses in the red zone and dangerous areas of the state to save the lives of the people.

The Prime Minister said that the government would take decisions after reviewing the possibilities for the rehabilitation of those who have been affected due to natural calamities.

He assured that the government would resolve the problems being faced by the refugees and would also take decisions for their permanent rehabilitation and various proposals in this regard are under active consideration.

Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir referred the matter to the privilege committee regarding the publication of news without clarification and directed the committee of the house to submit its detailed report on the issue before the next session of the Assembly.