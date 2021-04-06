ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AJK PM seeks media's healthy role for emergence of healthy society

  • He said the press is totally free and independent in Azad Jammu Kashmir and the government always welcome the healthy criticism.
APP 06 Apr 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday urged upon the journalists to play active role for reconstruction and development of the state besides for encouraging the emergence of the healthy society.

He was speaking at the session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on a point of order raised by the Deputy Speaker regarding the publication of a news item in a section of the press without clarification.

He said the press is totally free and independent in Azad Jammu Kashmir and the government always welcome the healthy criticism.

However at the same time the govt can not allow publication of false allegations in the media, he said and added that healthy journalism always stands as the face of any healthy society .

The Prime Minister made it clear that increase in the privileges of the employees of the legislative Assembly was made with the approval of the cabinet.

In reply to a question from a law maker the Prime Minister said the funds to the Assembly members are being allocated for the development projects.

He said the government will impose restrictions on the construction of houses in the red zone and dangerous areas of the state to save the lives of the people.

The Prime Minister said that the government would take decisions after reviewing the possibilities for the rehabilitation of those who have been affected due to natural calamities.

He assured that the government would resolve the problems being faced by the refugees and would also take decisions for their permanent rehabilitation and various proposals in this regard are under active consideration.

Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir referred the matter to the privilege committee regarding the publication of news without clarification and directed the committee of the house to submit its detailed report on the issue before the next session of the Assembly.

AJK PM Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider

AJK PM seeks media's healthy role for emergence of healthy society

Academic activities in Sindh to resume from April 22, says Ghani

Schools in COVID hotspots to remain closed till April 28, says Shafqat

‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters