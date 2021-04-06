ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Etihad commences first commercial flight from Abu Dhabi to Israel

Ali Ahmed 06 Apr 2021

United Arab Emirates (UAE) air carrier, Etihad Airways has commenced the first commercial from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv has landed.

As per details, Etihad Airways' first flight, EY598, arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday afternoon. The flight left Abu Dhabi International Airport for Tel Aviv, Israel, at 10:13 a.m. local time on Tuesday, it landed at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport at 12:19 pm Israeli time, using Saudi airspace.

It is pertinent to mention that Abu Dhabi added Israel to its ‘green list’ on Monday, under which passengers arriving from Israel will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing.

"Today is a hugely significant moment in Etihad’s history, as we operate our first scheduled commercial flight into Tel Aviv," said Tony Douglas, Group CEO, Etihad Aviation Group, quoted Gulf News.

"Last year, we witnessed the UAE and Israel make history when signing the Abraham Accords, and we are tremendously excited about the opportunities this poses to Etihad and our home Abu Dhabi."

Etihad said there was significant travel demand anticipated between "Israel and the UAE and beyond, for both business and leisure travel purposes."

Last year in September, Israel and UAE alongside Bahrain, inked historic diplomatic deals to normalize relations. The peace deal is known as the "Abraham Accord,” which has been named after “the father of all three great faiths,” Christian, Muslim, and Jewish.

Etihad commences first commercial flight from Abu Dhabi to Israel

