Etihad commences first commercial flight from Abu Dhabi to Israel

United Arab Emirates (UAE) air carrier, Etihad Airways has commenced the first commercial from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv has landed.

As per details, Etihad Airways' first flight, EY598, arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday afternoon. The flight left Abu Dhabi International Airport for Tel Aviv, Israel, at 10:13 a.m. local time on Tuesday, it landed at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport at 12:19 pm Israeli time, using Saudi airspace.

It is pertinent to mention that Abu Dhabi added Israel to its ‘green list’ on Monday, under which passengers arriving from Israel will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing.

"Today is a hugely significant moment in Etihad’s history, as we operate our first scheduled commercial flight into Tel Aviv," said Tony Douglas, Group CEO, Etihad Aviation Group, quoted Gulf News.

"Last year, we witnessed the UAE and Israel make history when signing the Abraham Accords, and we are tremendously excited about the opportunities this poses to Etihad and our home Abu Dhabi."

Etihad said there was significant travel demand anticipated between "Israel and the UAE and beyond, for both business and leisure travel purposes."

Last year in September, Israel and UAE alongside Bahrain, inked historic diplomatic deals to normalize relations. The peace deal is known as the "Abraham Accord,” which has been named after “the father of all three great faiths,” Christian, Muslim, and Jewish.