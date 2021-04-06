ANL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.23%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
ASL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.18%)
BYCO 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.83%)
DGKC 119.70 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.64%)
EPCL 54.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.91%)
FCCL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.32%)
FFBL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.33%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.57%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.73%)
HUBC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.17%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.28%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.14%)
PAEL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.84%)
PIBTL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.78%)
PPL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PRL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.59%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.67%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.19%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.08 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.13%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,736 Increased By ▲ 110.2 (2.38%)
BR30 24,469 Increased By ▲ 831.97 (3.52%)
KSE100 44,393 Increased By ▲ 844.33 (1.94%)
KSE30 18,240 Increased By ▲ 388.76 (2.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Euro zone bond yields edge up after US jobs data

  • That pushed US Treasury yields higher across the curve on Friday, and as much as 6 basis points on five-year Treasuries.
  • "Thanks to yesterday's decline in US Treasury yields, any upward pressure on Bund yields stemming from spillover effects is likely to be limited," UniCredit analysts told clients.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

AMSTERDAM: Euro zone bond yields rose on Tuesday as they digested better-than-expected US employment data released on Friday, when European markets were closed for the Easter holiday.

The data showed the US economy had created the most jobs in seven months in March, beating expectations, as more Americans got vaccinated and the government doled out additional pandemic relief money, marking the start of what could be the strongest economic performance this year in nearly four decades.

That pushed US Treasury yields higher across the curve on Friday, and as much as 6 basis points on five-year Treasuries.

But US bond yields dipped on Monday, with benchmark 10-year Treasury yields back near pre-Friday levels.

On Tuesday, the first day of trading in the euro zone after the Easter holiday, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was up 2 basis points at 0732 GMT to -0.31%.

"Thanks to yesterday's decline in US Treasury yields, any upward pressure on Bund yields stemming from spillover effects is likely to be limited," UniCredit analysts told clients.

European bond traders closely follow developments in US Treasuries, as bonds in the two regions trade in close correlation.

That caused worry in February, when a sharp rise in Treasury yields on expectations that a vast stimulus package would reignite growth and inflation also sent euro area borrowing costs higher, a move seen as less justified given the bloc's weaker economic outlook coming out of the pandemic.

In terms of data releases, investors will be watching euro zone unemployment and investor sentiment data.

Focus this week will be on the European Central Bank, which is expected to release monthly data on its conventional asset purchases and the bi-monthly breakdown of its pandemic emergency bond purchases on Wednesday, followed by the minutes for its March meeting on Thursday.

