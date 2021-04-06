ANL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.13%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
ASL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.18%)
BYCO 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.93%)
DGKC 119.90 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.81%)
EPCL 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.74%)
FCCL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.32%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.57%)
HASCOL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.09%)
HUBC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.17%)
HUMNL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.83%)
JSCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.15%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.8%)
PAEL 32.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.74%)
PIBTL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
PPL 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.85%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.22%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.9%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
SNGP 38.48 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.14%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.02%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 109.61 (2.37%)
BR30 24,454 Increased By ▲ 817.03 (3.46%)
KSE100 44,401 Increased By ▲ 853.02 (1.96%)
KSE30 18,245 Increased By ▲ 393.74 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Israel should not extend unpaid leave job benefits, central bank chief says

  • "Don't extend them," Yaron told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he delivered the Bank of Israel's annual report. "Let people understand they need to return to the employment cycle."
  • Israel's economy shrank 2.5% in 2020 due to the virus, but Yaron said Israel's performance was decent versus other countries due to strong high-tech exports.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

JERUSALEM: Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron on Tuesday urged the government not to extend state benefits to those on unpaid leave to encourage them to return to work. As part of a broad coronavirus stimulus package, the government handed out benefits to workers who lost jobs or were put on furlough due to the pandemic. These payouts are set to end in June.

"Don't extend them," Yaron told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he delivered the Bank of Israel's annual report. "Let people understand they need to return to the employment cycle."

Israel's economy shrank 2.5% in 2020 due to the virus, but Yaron said Israel's performance was decent versus other countries due to strong high-tech exports.

The jobless rate was nearly 17% in February but is expected to have started to decline in March after Israel's economy reopened due to a world-beating COVID-19 vaccination roll-out that sharply reduced the number of infections.

Yaron, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office, said it will take a few more weeks to get a better idea of how the labour market reacted to the reopening of the economy and whether the decline in unemployment was broad or in certain sectors like tourism and the arts.

Netanyahu told Yaron that Israel's economic growth in 2021 should surpass global growth since Israel is emerging from the crisis before many other countries and as the tech sector is very attractive.

Benjamin Netanyahu Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron unpaid leave job benefits

Israel should not extend unpaid leave job benefits, central bank chief says

‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters