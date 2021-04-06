ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (5.55%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.81%)
ASL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.58%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.93%)
DGKC 119.70 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.64%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
FCCL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.32%)
FFBL 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.67%)
FFL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.35%)
HASCOL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.84%)
HUBC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.41%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 44.79 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.66%)
PAEL 32.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.52%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3%)
PPL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
PRL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.43%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.9%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
SNGP 38.48 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.14%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.84%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,732 Increased By ▲ 106.63 (2.31%)
BR30 24,455 Increased By ▲ 818.31 (3.46%)
KSE100 44,326 Increased By ▲ 777.54 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,225 Increased By ▲ 374.17 (2.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold's gains kept in check by growing risk appetite

  • Dollar hits lowest in nearly two weeks.
  • US and Chinese data lifts equities to record highs.
  • Investors await Fed minutes on Wednesday.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

Gold prices rose to their highest in more than a week on Tuesday, supported by an easing dollar and lower US Treasury yields, though firmer appetite for riskier assets kept bullion's advance in check.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,729.30 an ounce by 0837 GMT after hitting its highest since March 25 at $1,738.32. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,731.50.

"A softer dollar is the main reason for the bid coming into gold ... and also the yields, which during the past week have not done a great deal," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Making gold affordable for other currency holders, the dollar dropped to its lowest in almost two weeks against a basket of rivals while benchmark US Treasury yields slipped.

However, risk sentiment in wider financial markets remained upbeat, with global equities at record highs on strong economic data from China and the United States, reducing demand for safe-havens assets such as gold.

"For the gold story to return to a firmer footing ... we need to see either some geopolitical concerns or inflation pick up more aggressively than the market has been pricing," Hansen said.

Investors are also awaiting minutes on Wednesday from the US Federal Reserve's last meeting for further clues on the central bank's monetary policy.

"The environment is not very robust for gold. The constant rise in yields and a stable dollar on the back of continued strong data from the United States have sort of sparked a feeling of central banks becoming hawkish much before the expected time," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

In other precious metals, silver was steady at $24.89 an ounce, palladium rose 0.4% to $2,675.34 and platinum fell 0.5% to $1,202.85.

Gold Bullion Prices gold production gold price gold output gold export

Gold's gains kept in check by growing risk appetite

‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters