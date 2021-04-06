ANL 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.95%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.01%)
AVN 79.51 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (4.77%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.18%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
DGKC 118.56 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.65%)
EPCL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
FCCL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.32%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.62%)
FFL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
HASCOL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.37%)
HUBC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.92%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
JSCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.04%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.15%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.05%)
PAEL 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.97%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
PPL 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.65%)
PRL 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.2%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.64%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.85%)
TRG 135.59 Increased By ▲ 9.09 (7.19%)
UNITY 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.81%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,696 Increased By ▲ 70.08 (1.51%)
BR30 24,250 Increased By ▲ 613.02 (2.59%)
KSE100 44,030 Increased By ▲ 481.49 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,097 Increased By ▲ 245.83 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
JGB yields fall as 30-year auction gets solid response

Reuters 06 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Yields on most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Tuesday after an auction of 30-year notes received solid demand, assuaging concerns about low demand for debt at the beginning of the new fiscal year.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.110%, while the 20-year JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.485%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.685%.

The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.085%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.13 point to 151.18, with a trading volume of 17,050 lots.

JGB yields fall as 30-year auction gets solid response

