Schools in COVID hotspots to remain closed till April 28, says Shafqat

(Karachi) Schools in areas with coronavirus hotspots will remain closed till April 28, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting in Islamabad, Shafqat said that the decision regarding the closure of schools till Eid will be taken on April 28.

He stated that all on-campus classes for students till grade 8, in districts affected the most by the coronavirus, will remain closed till the given time period.

He said that the education minister of Punjab had informed him that 13 districts across the province are affected by the coronavirus. Therefore, he said on-campus classes will not be held in the schools till April 28.

He mentioned that classes for grades 9, 10, and 11 will resume from April 11 while the decision to open or close schools will be the responsibility of the provincial governments.

The minister further said that examinations across the country will be held from the third week of May. Meanwhile, Cambridge exams will be held as per schedule.

"Universities in affected districts will also remain closed and classes will be held online," he said, adding that in other districts, universities will remain open and function as normal.