ANL 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.95%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.01%)
AVN 79.51 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (4.77%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.18%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
DGKC 118.56 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.65%)
EPCL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
FCCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.1%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.62%)
FFL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
HASCOL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.37%)
HUBC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.92%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
JSCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.04%)
KAPCO 40.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.05%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.51%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.05%)
PAEL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
PPL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.66%)
PRL 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.2%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.64%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.85%)
TRG 135.89 Increased By ▲ 9.39 (7.42%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,696 Increased By ▲ 70.57 (1.53%)
BR30 24,257 Increased By ▲ 620.22 (2.62%)
KSE100 44,022 Increased By ▲ 474.03 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,090 Increased By ▲ 238.85 (1.34%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

  • Minister says the total number of people registered so far is now over two million
  • Increased restrictions, broader lockdowns, and stronger enforcement of SOPs are starting to have an effect: Umar
Fahad Zulfikar 06 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the total number of COVID-19 vaccinations carried out so far has crossed one million.

In a Tweet on Tuesday, Umar said: "More than 76,000 vaccinations were carried out yesterday. The total number of people registered so far is now over two million; 600,000 health care workers and more than 1.4 million 50 plus."

He added, "Please register if you are 50 plus."

The planning minister stated that increased restrictions, broader lockdowns, and stronger enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) are starting to have an effect.

"Initial signs of positivity slowing. However, due to the momentum of the last two weeks patients on critical care & mortality will stay at high levels for some time. Please follow SOPs & be safe," he maintained.

tweet Asad Umar vaccinations standard operating procedures restrictions Minister for Planning mortality rate COVID19 pandemic one million mark broader lockdowns critical care

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters