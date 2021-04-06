More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

(Karachi) Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the total number of COVID-19 vaccinations carried out so far has crossed one million.

In a Tweet on Tuesday, Umar said: "More than 76,000 vaccinations were carried out yesterday. The total number of people registered so far is now over two million; 600,000 health care workers and more than 1.4 million 50 plus."

He added, "Please register if you are 50 plus."

The planning minister stated that increased restrictions, broader lockdowns, and stronger enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) are starting to have an effect.

"Initial signs of positivity slowing. However, due to the momentum of the last two weeks patients on critical care & mortality will stay at high levels for some time. Please follow SOPs & be safe," he maintained.