ANL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.73%)
ASC 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.01%)
AVN 80.40 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (5.94%)
BOP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.3%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
DGKC 119.55 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.51%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
FCCL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.97%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3%)
FFL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.07%)
HASCOL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
HUBC 81.95 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.83%)
JSCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.48%)
KAPCO 40.57 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.84%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.33%)
PAEL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
POWER 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.44%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.06%)
PRL 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.61%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.52%)
TRG 135.85 Increased By ▲ 9.35 (7.39%)
UNITY 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 79.95 (1.73%)
BR30 24,328 Increased By ▲ 690.8 (2.92%)
KSE100 44,072 Increased By ▲ 523.94 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,120 Increased By ▲ 268.89 (1.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Gold gains as dollar, US Treasury yields lose shine

  • Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,733.31 per ounce.
  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

Gold prices rose on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar made bullion cheaper and more attractive for buyers outside the United States, while a pull-back in US Treasury yields provided further support.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,733.31 per ounce, as of 0117 GMT. Gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,735.10 per ounce.

The dollar slumped to an almost two-week low versus a basket of rival currencies, while US Treasury yields also fell as investors paused recent selling of government bonds.

Weaker Treasury yields translate into a lower opportunity cost for holding bullion, which pays no return.

But, data showing that a measure of US services industry activity surged to a record high in March dimmed gold's safe-haven appeal.

The data put Asian equities on track to rise after the S&P 500 and Dow indexes set records, taking some shine off the yellow metal.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate.

US President Joe Biden on Monday defended his proposal to raise corporate taxes to help pay for his infrastructure spending plans, saying he was not worried the hike would harm the economy and that there was no evidence it would drive business abroad.

The Federal Reserve should stick to its easy monetary policy to help support growth further, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Monday.

Shares of Barrick Gold rose on Tuesday after the miner said Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape announced an imminent agreement to reopen the disputed Porgera gold mine a year after it was shut.

Silver rose 0.3% to $24.96, while palladium was down 0.3% at $2,657.66 per ounce. Platinum edged up 0.1% to $1,209.76 per ounce.

