Uzbekistan names consultants for 18 privatisation deals

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan's government has picked Deloitte, Grant Thornton and KPMG to advise it on the sale of 18 state-owned enterprises, UzAssets, an investment company established under the State Assets Management Agency, said on Tuesday.

The three consultancies "will support UzAssets by providing financial, tax and legal due diligence, valuation services and identifying and negotiating with potential buyers", it said in a statement.

Among the assets to be sold off are majority stakes in Kafolat, one of the Central Asian nation's largest insurance companies, Quartz, the country's largest glass producer, and Trest-12, a leading construction company.

Also on the privatisation list are oil and gas equipment maker Kokand Mechanical Plant, Uzbek Chemical Plant, Ferghana Oil Refinery, Jizzakh Plastics, an electric construction company, as well as 10 wine and spirits producers.