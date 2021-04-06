Appointment of principal of Edwardes College: SC orders KP govt to frame rules

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial government to frame rules for the appointment of principal Edwardes College, Peshawar.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, heard the appeal of the Bishop of Peshawar Diocese regarding the status of Edwardes College, and the appointment of its principal.

The court directed the Peshawar Diocese Trust Association to give five names for the appointment of the principal.

The KP government was asked to appoint the principal in light of the College Board recommendation and on merit.

The advocate general KP informed that they have already submitted a written reply regarding the criteria for the appointment of the principal.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin said Pakistan belongs to all of its citizens. Everyone irrespective of their religion are its citizens.

He inquired from the AG KP that if Pakistani Christian remains part of the Edwardes College administration then why the provincial government has objection to it.

The advocate general told that Edwardes College was nationalised in 1974 and since then the KP governor is the governor of the College Board.

Hamid Khan, representing the Peshawar Diocese, submitted that the provincial government wanted to run Edwardes College like other government colleges.

Justice Yahya Afridi, another member of the bench, asked the counsel what is his client’s stance.

Hamid Khan replied that the Diocese wanted that the college characteristic should remain Christian.

He said the Edwardes College board was formed in 1974, adding since that time Christians have been its principals.

Justice Yahya said the matter pertains not to the government or the court, but to the KP students.

Hamid Khan contended that for the last 47 years, the Bishop of the Diocese has been nominating the principal.

Justice Yahya proposed that the appointment criteria should be framed by the government and the Bishop give names.

Justice Amin said the Bishop should provide five names, while the government finalised the name according to merit criteria. He suggested that the entire college control should remain with the Board.

Justice Qazi Amin asked the AG to show magnanimity and remarked that in the Christian community there are well-qualified persons and scholars.

The bench directed the KP government to frame rules for criteria. It asked the government to consult the College Board regarding the appointment of the principal.

