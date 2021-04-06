Gilani’s disqualification: ECP adjourns hearing of petition

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan, on Monday, adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking disqualification of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on the Senate seat till April 27th.

Briefing the media outside the office of the ECP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Farrukh Habib said that the leaked video of Gilani’s son Ali Haider Gillani was a “clear evidence” regarding the corrupt practices used for the election of Yousaf Raza Gilani on the Senate seat.

Earlier, a recorded video was leaked, in which Ali Haider Gillani was seen asking PTI lawmakers to waste their vote to favor his father in the election.

The PTI has appealed the ECP to disqualify Gillani in the light of the section 218(b) of the Constitution.

The PTI will continue its struggle for sanctity of vote, Habib and another PTI leader Ms Bukhari remarked.

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said the hearing of 24 political parties including the JUI-F was also held by the ECP.

He said that the ECP had sought detail from Maulana Fazal ur Rehman about his properties in DI Khan and Chak Shehzad. The commission had directed chief of JUI-F to show donation from foreign country to the party in the last five years.

He said the JUI-F hid the party accounts. He said it is a constitutional obligation on the parties to submit details in this regard with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Farrukh Habib said the PTI is the only political party which properly maintained its accounts and furnished details of its donors.

