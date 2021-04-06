ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Cotton futures surge

Reuters 06 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures rebounded on Monday, following a dive of more than 3% in the preceding session, with the natural fibre drawing support from a tepid dollar and upbeat risk sentiment as US equities scaled record peaks.

Cotton contracts for May rose 1.03 cents or 1.3% to 78.98 cents per lb by 12:59 p.m. EDT. It traded within a range of 78.7 to 79.6 cents a lb. Prices tumbled 3.9% on Thursday.

“It (cotton) is recovering from Thursday’s level, (but) overall it still seems to be in a holding pattern - trying to choose a direction for the near-term,” said Bailey Thomen, cotton risk management associate with StoneX Group.

Cotton’s near-term price action will likely be influenced by speculators largely focused on its weak technical outlook, but longer-term, prices could rise as focus returns to the fundamental outlook which points to a tighter market, Thomen added.

The dollar dropped to its lowest level since March 25, lowering the cost of cotton for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

Also helping the natural fibre was strong U.S jobs data that provided a fillip to bets for a swift economic recovery and lifted US equity indexes to record highs.

The US supply and demand balance sheet is tight and the new cotton crop is still uncertain as West Texas continues to wait for rain, which could drive prices higher, Peter Egli, director of risk management at British merchant Plexus Cotton, said in a note dated April 1. Matching market expectations, the US Department of Agriculture estimated lower all cotton planted area for 2021 at 12.0 million acres last week.

Trade Cotton Dollar US Department of Agriculture ICE cotton StoneX Group Bailey Thomen

