Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
06 Apr 2021
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
Sana Industries Limited 2021 28% Right Shares 05.04.2021
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
