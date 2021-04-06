Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
06 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
East West Insurance Company Ltd 05-04-2021 14:00
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 05-04-2021 11:00
Pak Elektron Limited 05-04-2021 11:30
Dandot Cement Company Ltd 06-04-2021 14:30
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 06-04-2021 14:00
Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd 06-04-2021 10:00
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd 06-04-2021 11:30
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 07-04-2021 14:00
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 07-04-2021 10:30
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 07-04-2021 11:30
Hafiz Limited 08-04-2021 11:30
Engro Corporation Limited 08-04-2021 16:30
Capital Assets Leasing
Corporation Ltd 09-04-2021 10:00
Ghandhara Industries Ltd 10-04-2021 13:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Co. Ltd 11-04-2021 14:00
Habib Rice Products Ltd 12-04-2021 11:00
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 13-04-2021 9:00
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 14-04-2021 10:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 22-04-2021 14:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 28-04-2021 14:30
=========================================================
