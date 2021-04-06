KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= East West Insurance Company Ltd 05-04-2021 14:00 Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 05-04-2021 11:00 Pak Elektron Limited 05-04-2021 11:30 Dandot Cement Company Ltd 06-04-2021 14:30 Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 06-04-2021 14:00 Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd 06-04-2021 10:00 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd 06-04-2021 11:30 Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 07-04-2021 14:00 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 07-04-2021 10:30 Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 07-04-2021 11:30 Hafiz Limited 08-04-2021 11:30 Engro Corporation Limited 08-04-2021 16:30 Capital Assets Leasing Corporation Ltd 09-04-2021 10:00 Ghandhara Industries Ltd 10-04-2021 13:00 Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd 11-04-2021 14:00 Habib Rice Products Ltd 12-04-2021 11:00 Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 13-04-2021 9:00 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 14-04-2021 10:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 22-04-2021 14:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 28-04-2021 14:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021