ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 06 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
East West Insurance Company Ltd    05-04-2021       14:00
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd    05-04-2021       11:00
Pak Elektron Limited               05-04-2021       11:30
Dandot Cement Company Ltd          06-04-2021       14:30
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd   06-04-2021       14:00
Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd      06-04-2021       10:00
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                    06-04-2021       11:30
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd         07-04-2021       14:00
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd     07-04-2021       10:30
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd          07-04-2021       11:30
Hafiz Limited                      08-04-2021       11:30
Engro Corporation Limited          08-04-2021       16:30
Capital Assets Leasing
Corporation Ltd                    09-04-2021       10:00
Ghandhara Industries Ltd           10-04-2021       13:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Co. Ltd                            11-04-2021       14:00
Habib Rice Products Ltd            12-04-2021       11:00
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd    13-04-2021        9:00
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd        14-04-2021       10:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd           22-04-2021       14:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited    28-04-2021       14:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

BOARD MEETINGS psx companies companies listed on the stock exchanges

BOARD MEETINGS

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP

Omar tells NA: Annual capacity payments to IPPs to reach Rs1.455trn by 2023

‘We all want Shanghai’s transaction but at what cost?’: Tabish Gauhar

Basic power tariff of hydel power increased

UK to have traffic light system for travel

PM for finalisation of IT promotion strategy timelines

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.