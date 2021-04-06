ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Spain's COVID rate jumps, vaccine deliveries speed up

  • Health emergency chief Fernando Simon confirmed infections were on the rise across the country and that pressure on the health system was beginning to build.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

MADRID: Spain's rising coronavirus infection rate is accelerating, official data showed on Monday, as authorities took delivery of the largest batch of vaccines to date.

The infection rate as measured over the past 14 days rose to 163.4 cases per 100,000 people from 151.8 cases on Saturday as a gradual uptick in contagion from mid-March lows continued to gather pace.

Health emergency chief Fernando Simon confirmed infections were on the rise across the country and that pressure on the health system was beginning to build.

However, he stressed the rate of increase remained far milder than in previous waves and that Spain was faring better than neighbouring countries.

In France, where the government imposed a fresh lockdown over the weekend to rein in spiralling infections, new cases surged by nearly 70,000 on Sunday.

By contrast, Spain reported 10,360 cases since Saturday, bringing the overall tally to 3.3 million. The death toll increased by 85 to 75,783.

"What is clearly decreasing is the number of deaths, which has a lot to do with the immunisation of the elderly and the most vulnerable," he told a news conference.

Spain took delivery of 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot on Monday and will receive a similar amount each week throughout April, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a separate news conference.

The objective of inoculating 70pc of the 47 million strong populations by the end of summer is "within arm's reach," she said.

Data released on Monday showed around 5.7 million people had received at least one shot, while 2.8 million had received a full course of two doses.

"We are on track to achieve collective immunisation," Darias said.

Coronavirus lockdown BioNTech Pfizer coronavirus infection death toll Fernando Simon infection rate Carolina Darias Health emergency

Spain's COVID rate jumps, vaccine deliveries speed up

There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM

CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules

PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters