ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business & Finance

Mexico annual inflation seen at 4.66pc in March, above target range

  • The Bank of Mexico, or Banxico, targets an inflation rate of 3pc with a one percentage point tolerance threshold above and below that level.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexican annual inflation likely accelerated in March to its highest level since the end of 2018 and above the central bank's target range, due to an increase in fuel prices, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecast of 10 analysts suggests that inflation advanced in March to 4.66pc from 3.76pc reported in February. That would bring consumer prices to their highest level since the 4.83pc registered in December 2018.

The Bank of Mexico, or Banxico, targets an inflation rate of 3pc with a one percentage point tolerance threshold above and below that level.

Banxico kept its key interest rate unchanged at 4.0pc as expected at its last monetary policy meeting on March 25, boosting the peso currency, and said inflation will now likely be slightly higher than previously forecast in the coming months.

For the month of March consumer prices were expected to have risen by 0.83pc, the survey showed.

Core prices, which strip out some volatile items, were seen climbing by 0.52pc.

The core rate of annual inflation was seen at 4.11pc in March.

Mexico's national statistics office will publish the latest inflation figures on Thursday morning.

