Govt has no role in PDM's disintegration: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said the government had no role in disintegration of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition was not an issue for the government but inflation was a real challenge for it.

The minister said the government was making all out efforts to control inflation and hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan would overcome it as he was very much concerned about it.

He said the PDM would not launch any long march as it was disintegrated.

The prime minister would never allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said the national economy was improving with every passing day.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government had declined the crime rate in the federal capital and it was going to make it more safe through adopting modern techniques and technology.

He said the government would increase Islamabad police force and trained them on modern bases.

The initiatives were underway to make the Islamabad Police as a role model for rest of the country, he added.

Replying to another question, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was divided now and the rift between Sharif family was talk of the town as Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz had different political approaches.

He said the government had started work on two dams including Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand.

It had approved Railway Main Line-One project and started several developmental projects in Karachi, he added.

He said the work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects was underway.

Replying to another query, he said Kashmir was our jugular vein and no body could make any compromise over it, adding Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri brethren in their right to self-determination.