ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt has no role in PDM's disintegration: Sheikh Rashid

  • The minister said the government was making all out efforts to control inflation and hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan would overcome it as he was very much concerned about it.
APP Updated 06 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said the government had no role in disintegration of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition was not an issue for the government but inflation was a real challenge for it.

The minister said the government was making all out efforts to control inflation and hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan would overcome it as he was very much concerned about it.

He said the PDM would not launch any long march as it was disintegrated.

The prime minister would never allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said the national economy was improving with every passing day.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government had declined the crime rate in the federal capital and it was going to make it more safe through adopting modern techniques and technology.

He said the government would increase Islamabad police force and trained them on modern bases.

The initiatives were underway to make the Islamabad Police as a role model for rest of the country, he added.

Replying to another question, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was divided now and the rift between Sharif family was talk of the town as Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz had different political approaches.

He said the government had started work on two dams including Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand.

It had approved Railway Main Line-One project and started several developmental projects in Karachi, he added.

He said the work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects was underway.

Replying to another query, he said Kashmir was our jugular vein and no body could make any compromise over it, adding Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri brethren in their right to self-determination.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Maryam Nawaz PDM CPEC Hamza Shehbaz DIAMER BHASHA Imran Khan Kashmiri Opposition party Sharif family

Govt has no role in PDM's disintegration: Sheikh Rashid

There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM

CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules

PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters