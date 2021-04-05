ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
Faisal launches Tarlai COVID-19 vaccination center

  • Faisal expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and available facilities for incoming senior citizens for Corona vaccination at the center.
APP 05 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan Monday launched the COVID-19 vaccination center at Tarlai to provide uninterrupted services to the senior citizens.

Talking to the media, he said that special arrangements have been made at the Tarlai center for senior citizens and disabled persons with the help of the World Health Organization (WHO).

He said that a special vaccination counter has been set up at Tarlai for senior citizens above 80 years and persons with disabilities. He said that senior citizens walk-in registration has been introduced for above 70 year age citizens and now they can visit for vaccination from all listed vaccination centers.

Dr. Faisal expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and available facilities for incoming senior citizens for Corona vaccination at the center.

He assured further improvements in other vaccination centers to properly guide the senior citizens. He said that keeping in view the interest of senior citizens for COVID vaccination, the staff and number of centers are being increased.

Dr. Faisal said that he personally met with senior citizens to know the exact situation and heard their concerns related to the Corona vaccination.

He said that the government has started the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country from March 10 with the vaccination of citizens of 60 years and above. He said that the most senior citizens who have registered for vaccination receive SMS with instructions on their mobile phones and the oldest persons will be vaccinated first.

The senior-most citizens will be the first ones to receive the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He urged the healthcare workers and those eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves as well as their loved ones.

The vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first, he added.

Dr. Faisal said that the health department had started registration of those 60 years and above for the immunization program from February 15, asking the citizens to send a text message at 1166 or enter their details at the national immunization management system (NIMS) website.

Once registered, the eligible citizens will be informed about the vaccine center and the date of vaccination through a text message, he added.

He said the government has completed training of vaccinators and other related staff while software has been developed for having daily figures of vaccination activities.

He said that this time is not of any complacency rather strict compliance of SOPs. “COVID-19 is a deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SoPs during the previous waves.”

Dr. Faisal said that the government is seeking full cooperation of the citizens in adhering to the SoPs. “We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures.” He asked the citizens to wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.

