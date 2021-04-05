World
Turkey's Erdogan says statement by former admirals implies coup
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said a statement by former admirals in support of the Montreaux Convention maritime accord went beyond freedom of expression and had implications of a coup, though he added he was committed to the pact.
Earlier on Monday, Turkey detained 10 retired admirals for signing the statement supporting the 85-year-old maritime accord governing use of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits on grounds they were conspiring against the constitutional order.
Officials said their declaration, signed by more than a hundred former high-ranking navy personnel, was a direct challenge to civilian government and evoked past army interventions.
