People rejected PDM's agenda: Faisal
05 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that the opposition leaders' had no agenda except to get their corruption cases closed but people have rejected PDM's agenda.
Talking to a private news channel, Faisal said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would always be remembered for its 'Corruption bachao' agenda.
Senator Faisal said for the very first time in the history, a sitting government was dealing with 'Mafias' with iron fist, adding,“things take time to change in a democracy".
Replying to a query, he said that the government will not allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad at any cost as her father Nawaz Sharif went abroad for treatment and started politics there.
